Bangladesh gets $10.49b inward remittances in July-December

Bangladesh received USD $1.7 billion inward remittance in December 2022 through the banking channel, up by 4.23 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year, reports UNB.

In November, the expatriates sent home $1.59 billion through the legal channel, according to Bangladesh Bank updated report released on Sunday.

The central bank has been trying to increase inward remittance flow through banking channels by offering incentives and higher exchange rates of the US dollar.