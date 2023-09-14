Commonwealth Investment Forum to enhance economic cooperation

At the seminar on investment potential in Cameroon, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said the country has imposed a policy called 'Look Africa' during the tenure of this government through which our embassies have been opened in different African countries. He said there are many similarities between Bangladesh and Cameroon. Our exports are very small, imports are about 160 million dollars, we want to use that vehicle now.

In another discussion, Bangladesh Bank Governor Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder expressed hope that digital banks will reduce risks in the financial sector by providing paperless financial services.

Standard Chartered Mauritius CEO Abrar A Anwar said that the concept of 'banking as a service' has now gained momentum for global financial inclusion where startups and other technology-based platforms are providing services by verifying the customer's identity.