BB governor meets economists on Middle East crisis impact

Eight of the country’s top economists have advised Bangladesh Bank to maintain its reserves to withstand the upcoming economic shock caused by the crisis in the Middle East.

They said the extent of the crisis is still unclear. If it becomes a global crisis, both the reserves and the dollar will come under pressure. Therefore, reserves must be preserved.

They added that it would not be appropriate to reduce the policy interest rate at this moment. Once the impending pressure eases, a reduction in the rate could be considered to stimulate investment.

The economists gave this advice at a meeting of Bangladesh Bank on Saturday. They also said alternative sources of fuel must be arranged instead of relying solely on the Middle East.

Even if global prices rise, passing the increase on to consumers immediately would be unwise, as it could trigger inflation.

New governor Mostaqur Rahman, who took office on 26 February, had initially proposed lowering the policy rate. However, that meeting was disrupted due to a resignation of one member and objections from the economists.