Monetary policy committee: Meeting not held, 1 member resigns

When the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) government fell a year and a half ago, inflation in the country had risen to 11.5 per cent. At the time, the new governor of Bangladesh Bank, Ahsan H Mansur, took steps to control inflation by increasing the supply of dollars and raising both commodity prices and lending interest rates. The initiative proved effective, bringing inflation down to 8.5 per cent.

Last week, businessman Mostaqur Rahman joined as the new governor of Bangladesh Bank. Soon after taking office, he told officials of the regulatory body that the issue of high interest rates would be reviewed with the aim of boosting investment.

In line with that announcement, he began working on the matter. However, some sector insiders say the governor moved to lower interest rates without properly reviewing market conditions, as inflation still remains high.