Saudi Arabia, US top sources of remittance: Finance minister

The country received USD 19.44 billion in remittance in the 11 months of 2022-23 fiscal -- up more than 1.1 per cent year-on-year, said the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
Responding to a question, the minister made the disclosure on Sunday at a question-answer session of the parliament with Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
In the parliament, Mustafa Kamal also announced the top 10 sources (countries) of remittance in 2021-22 fiscal.
Of them, Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia sent the highest amount of remittance with USD 4,542 million followed by those in the United States, at USD 3,438 million and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), USD 2071.9 million.
Other countries are: the United Kingdom at USD 2,039.2 million, Kuwait at USD 1,689.6 million, Qatar USD 1,346.5 million, Italy USD 1,054.2 million, Malaysia USD 1021.9 million, Oman USD 897.4 million and Bahrain USD 566.6 million.
The finance minister said the target of identifying new taxpayers was 960,817.
In the current fiscal, 827,346 taxpayers have been identified so far.