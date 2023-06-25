Saudi Arabia, US top sources of remittance: Finance minister

The country received USD 19.44 billion in remittance in the 11 months of 2022-23 fiscal -- up more than 1.1 per cent year-on-year, said the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Responding to a question, the minister made the disclosure on Sunday at a question-answer session of the parliament with Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

In the parliament, Mustafa Kamal also announced the top 10 sources (countries) of remittance in 2021-22 fiscal.