Allocation for defence ministry drops by 3.1 pc

The government has allocated Tk 406.98 billion in the proposed budget for 2025-26 fiscal, about 3.1 per cent lower than the last one.

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Monday proposed the allocation while delivering his budget speech.

Of the proposed amount, Tk 387.28 billion has been allocated for the three defence services, Tk 19.23 billion for other services and Tk 470 million has been allocated for the Armed Forces Division, he said.

An amount of Tk 420.1 billion was proposed for the defence services, other services and Armed Forces Division under the Defence Ministry in the national budget for FY 2024-25.