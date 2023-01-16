IMF loan for Bangladesh likely to be approved 30 January

The USD 4.5 billion loan support for Bangladesh is likely to be approved at the executive board meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on 30 January.

The visiting IMF deputy managing director (DMD) Antoinette Monsio Sayeh confirmed the matter in a press statement on Monday.

Earlier on 9 November, IMF agreed a USD 4.5-billion loan support programme for Bangladesh to manage the economic crisis.