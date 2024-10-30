Rice prices soaring, government stocks depleting

The price of rice is increasing in the market, and more concerning is that recent heavy rains and flash floods from upstream countries, including India, have damaged aman rice plantations. The estimated production loss could be about 839,000 tonnes.

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC), an organisation under the Ministry of Commerce, analysed the situation and reported to the government that to increase rice imports, all duty and taxes should be removed.

Rice is a sensitive commodity for the government, as a significant portion of the food expenditure of low-income families goes toward it. The price of rice is increasing at a time when the costs of almost all daily commodities—including edible oil, sugar, vegetables, eggs, and chicken—are also high.

Aman rice is the second major crop in Bangladesh. According to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the country produces about 40 million tonnes of rice annually, with approximately 15 million tonnes coming from the Aman season. Aman rice is likely to begin hitting the market in about three weeks.