Possibility of tariff agreement between Bangladesh and the United States

There is a possibility that Bangladesh will soon sign a tariff agreement with the United States. A draft of the agreement has already been prepared, and final discussions are scheduled for 3 and 4 July.

If signed, the additional 37 per cent countervailing duty imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Bangladeshi exports may be reduced. This information comes from sources within the Ministry of Commerce.

According to the sources, Trade Advisor Sheikh Bashiruddin will travel to Washington to attend the upcoming talks with the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

National Security Advisor Md Khalilur Rahman, who has been in the US since 26 June, also held a meeting with the USTR on the same issue and will be present during the final session.