August witnessed 9.52pc inflation, September 9.10pc : BBS  

The inflation in August this year jumped to record high in 135 months, at 9.52 per cent, said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), while the rate decreased slightly to 9.10 per cent in September.

Overall, these two months -- August and September -- witnessed over nine per cent inflation while it was 7.48 per cent in July. As the inflation in August hit record high in 11 years and three months, the government didn't publish it right away.