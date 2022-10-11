August witnessed 9.52pc inflation, September 9.10pc : BBS  

The planning minister MA Mannan came up with this disclosure on Tuesday following ECNEC meeting. The government officially revealed the data of these two months (August and September) as the inflation lowered by a narrow margin in September.
MA Mannan said the inflation is rising due to the overall situation of the country. The prices of all products at international markets have skyrocketed. However, the country is witnessing the downward trend of inflation. It will decrease more in the coming days.