Business

August witnessed 9.52pc inflation, September 9.10pc : BBS  

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The inflation in August this year jumped to record high in 135 months, at 9.52 per cent, said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), while the rate decreased slightly to 9.10 per cent in September.

Overall, these two months -- August and September -- witnessed over nine per cent inflation while it was 7.48 per cent in July. As the inflation in August hit record high in 11 years and three months, the government didn't publish it right away.

The planning minister MA Mannan came up with this disclosure on Tuesday following ECNEC meeting. The government officially revealed the data of these two months (August and September) as the inflation lowered by a narrow margin in September.

MA Mannan said the inflation is rising due to the overall situation of the country. The prices of all products at international markets have skyrocketed. However, the country is witnessing the downward trend of inflation. It will decrease more in the coming days.  

Read more from Business
Post Comment