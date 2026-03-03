Bank mergers to continue, governor advises alternative steps to recover defaulted loans

Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman has said that the ongoing initiative to merge banks will continue.

He also stated that all available alternative measures must be utilised to recover defaulted loans of these banks. At the same time, efforts should be made—within regulatory frameworks—to reopen closed factories of borrowers.

Governor Mostaqur Rahman delivered this message at a meeting with the administrators of five banks currently undergoing the merger process.

The meeting was held today, Tuesday at the Bangladesh Bank. All five administrators are officials of Bangladesh Bank and are currently overseeing the operations of the respective banks.

Mostaqur Rahman assumed office as the new governor last Thursday. The previous governor, Ahsan H Mansur, was removed from the position the day before.

After the fall of the Awami League government, Ahsan H Mansur had taken several reform initiatives, including the merger of weak banks.

Following the change in government and central bank leadership, questions had arisen about the future of those reforms.

In this context, the new governor has affirmed that the reform process will continue.