IMF funds unavailable in March, proposal in June for two tranches: Finance Adviser

The finance adviser informed the journalists that a joint proposal for the disbursement of the two installments (fourth and fifth) will be presented together at the IMF board meeting in June.

The adviser stated, “We have indicated that we have certain tasks to complete, so we are not in a hurry. Let me clarify something, you may think that we are begging for money. However, the reality is that we must adhere to numerous conditions and bring in funds based on our requirements. It is not simply a matter of agreeing to conditions and fulfilling them immediately”.

Salehuddin Ahmed said, “At present our macroeconomic situation is stable. Current account, finance account and remittance are positive. Therefore, we are not in a state of urgency”. When asked whether the proposal would be presented to the IMF board meeting in March, the finance adviser replied, “Not in March. We have decided to wait for a while. Let the proposal of two installments be presented together in June.”