Revenue target set at Tk 5.64 trillion

The proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 sets the revenue collection target at Tk 5.64 trillion, which is equivalent to 9 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed presented the budget of Tk 7.90 trillion, proposing the new revenue target during his televised budget speech on Monday.

Salehuddin Ahmed said efforts are underway to rationalise tax exemptions and achieve medium-term revenue goals through the continued initiatives of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) that to enhance revenue collection.

The finance adviser also mentioned that the NBR has been strengthened with increased manpower to support these efforts.

He said that steps are actively under consideration to gradually reduce tax exemption facilities expand the tax net and introduce uniform VAT rates on various goods and services where possible.