Asian markets tumble after Powell's rate hike warning

Asian markets sank Monday and the dollar rallied after Fed boss Jerome Powell warned of more interest rate hikes to fight inflation and poured cold water on the prospects of a cut in the new year.

The hefty selling tracked a painful day on Wall Street, where all three main indexes tanked between three and four per cent as investors contemplated an extended period of monetary tightening.

In a much-anticipated speech to global finance chiefs Friday, Federal Reserve chair Powell said his priority was bringing inflation down from four-decade highs, even at the expense of economic growth, adding that failure to act now would cause more pain later.