Where is the bank facing crisis?, finance minister asks

In reply to the question, AKM Mustafa Kamal asked the newsmen to submit a written statement mentioning specifically where the bank is facing the crisis. "Then we will look into the matter."
Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, finance institution division secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Islami Bank managing director Mohammad Monirul Moula, Agrani Bank MD Murshedul Kabir and controller general of accounts Md Nurul Islam attended the inaugural ceremony with finance secretary Fatima Yasmin in the chair.
The government formulated the policy of house building loan for government employees on 30 July in 2018.