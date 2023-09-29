Products made of pineapple, banana, jute yarn being exported to 39 countries

The yarn is manufactured from the banana plant, pineapple leaves and jute fibre. It is then blended with cotton yarn and used to make different home décor products . Other materials such as bamboo, cane, date palm leaves, palm fiber, water hyacinth, 'dhaincha' and corn husk are also used in this process to make different products, from T-shirts to kitchen utensils. .

Almost all of the products are exported to 39 countries of the world including Germany, Netherlands and Spain. Among the buyers are well-known companies such as KiK, Zara and Walmart.

This is the story of Classical Handmade Products BD Limited (CHP). Entrepreneur Md Tawhid Bin Abdus Salam founded CHP some 15 years ago. He started career in buying house job and teaching at the beginning but later switched to become an entrepreneur with a view to create jobs for lower income people

The initiative that he started with only Tk 1.4 million and one staff member has now become a company with an investment of around Tk 2 billion. The company employs 4,700 employees, of whom 86 are women. This correspondent recently talked with CHP’s managing director Tawhid Bin Abdus Salam at his office in Motijheel recently.