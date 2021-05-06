86pc people unable to earn enough to meet daily needs: Survey

Among the low-income people badly hit by the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown, about 86 per cent of them are not earning enough to meet their daily necessities.

About 62 per cent of working people lost their jobs at some point mostly in April and May 2020 when the 'general holiday' was declared due to the pandemic.

More than 85 per cent of the employed people in the pre-COVID period who had lost the jobs became unemployed for more than one month.

And, earning of more than 40 per cent of the working groups has decreased than the pre-COVID-19 period. Although the employment situation has slightly improved, most of the jobless people still remain unemployed.