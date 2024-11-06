Four Prothom Alo journalists, 15 others win ERF awards
19 journalists including four from Prothom Alo won ‘ERF-Nagad best reporting award 2023’.
Prothom Alo journalists who won the awards are special correspondent Fakhrul Islam, special correspondent Jahangir Shah, deputy head of reporting (online) Rajib Ahmed and senior reporter Arifur Rahman.
Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) conferred the award in association with Mobile Financial Services (MFS) organisation Nagad. Finance and commerce adviser Salehuddin Ahmed handed over crests and cheques to the awardees at a function on Tuesday. Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur was present at the award giving ceremony as special guest.
Presided over by ERF president Refayet Ullah Mirdha, Nagad chairman Khan Ahmed Sayeed Murshid and administrator Muhammad Bodiuzzaman Didar and ERF general secretary Abul Kashem also spoke at the programme.
A total of 15 journalists of print and online media and four from broadcast media were awarded in 17 categories.
Other journalists who received awards in different categories of print and online media are Dainik Samakal’s special correspondent Obaidullah Roni; The Daily Star’s senior correspondent Ahsan Habib; Financial Express’ special correspondent Daulat Akhter Mala; The Business Standard's deputy editor Sajjadur Rahman, special correspondent Jebun Nessa Alo and special correspondent Salah Uddin Ahmed; UNB’s special correspondent Sadrul Hasan; Sharebiz’s executive editor Ismail Ali; Dhaka Post’s senior reporter Md Shafiqul Islam; Amader Somoy’s senior reporter Ziadul Islam and Kalbela’s news editor Raju Ahmed.
News 24’s special correspondent Babu Kamruzzaman, Ekatar TV’s special correspondent Sushanta Sinha, Channel 24’s special correspondent Iqbal Ahsan and Jamuna TV’s senior correspondent Tauhid Hossain received awards in various categories from the television media.