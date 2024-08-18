Rashed Maqsood set to become BSEC chairman
Former banker Khondoker Rashed Maqsood is set to become the new chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).
He has been an adviser for strategy and business development at International Finance Corporation.
On 13 August, the newly formed interim government appointed Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange, as the chairman of BSEC.
After his appointment, some people on social media alleged him to be a close associate of Salman F Rahman, the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s advise.
A section of BSEC officials also raised objections to Masrur Reaz’s appointment. However, the BSEC officials later withdrew their objection.
In the wake of the situation, Masrur Reaz on Saturday decided not to join as BSEC chairman.
Rashed Maqsood joined IFC as its adviser in March, 2023. Before that he was MD of Standard Bank between January 2020 and January 2023 and MD of NRB Commercial Bank Limited from April, 2018 to December, 2019.
He was MD and country officer of Citibank NA from December 2010 to 1 August in 2017.