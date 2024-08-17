Masrur Reaz not taking charge as BSEC chariman

Masrur Reaz has decided not to join as chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market of the country.

He has informed the financial institutions division of the finance ministry about his decision.

The financial institutions division on 13 August appointed M Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange, as the chairman of BSEC in the wake of change in the government. After the decision was made public, a section of BSEC officials and different quarters raised objections about Masrur Reaz’s appointment.