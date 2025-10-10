Govt takes charge of merger of 5 banks

The interim government’s advisory council has approved a proposal to merge five troubled private banks. The banks—First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank, EXIM Bank, and Social Islami Bank—will be combined to form a new Shariah-based bank.

Two names have been proposed for the new bank: “United Islamic Bank” and “Combined Islamic Bank.” The bank will be operated on a commercial and professional basis.

The meeting of the advisory council, held Thursday at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, was presided over by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

After the meeting, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced the approval at a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. He said that as a result of the merger, no employee will lose their job and no depositor will lose their money.

According to the press conference, the new bank will initially have an authorised capital of Tk 400 billion (40,000 crore) and a paid-up capital of Tk 350 billion (35,000 crore.) It will take over all assets and liabilities of the five existing banks. Of the paid-up capital, the government will contribute Tk 200 billion (20,000 crore)—half in cash and the remaining half through the issuance of sukuk bonds.