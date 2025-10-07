State-driven merger of 5 Shariah-based banks: Promise, pitfalls, and prospects

In a landmark and unprecedented move, the Bangladesh Bank has initiated the merger of five financially distressed Islamic banks—First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank, and EXIM Bank—into a single state-owned entity tentatively named “United Islami Bank”. The decision, taken at a special meeting of Bangladesh Bank’s Board on 16 September, marks the beginning of a massive overhaul of the country’s banking landscape.

The central bank moves towards the merging process in a bid to prevent systemic collapse of the country’s banking sector burdened with chronic corruptions, accumulated mismanagements, politically motivated lending, and record levels of non-performing loans (NPLs). At the time of merger, NPL ratios in these banks reportedly ranged between 70 per cent and 90 per cent threatening the stability of the financial system and eroding public confidence on banking sector.