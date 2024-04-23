Bank mergers: Central bank unprepared for such feudal marriage

A long quarter of a century has passed since then, and now I find no similarity between the mergers imposed by Bangladesh Bank and these examples of mergers given back then by our teacher in Sydney. After all, in the joining together of two institutions, at least one side has to be willing. In the recent developments of the banking sector, no side is willing. Either side would be more that relieved if they could slip out of these nuptials. But like Parvati in 'Debdas', they can say nothing. These can hardly be called mergers. These are 'forced consolidation'.

Many insist that mergers are commonplace overseas. But the regulators there prevent these if possible. After all, mergers can lead to monopolies. These go against consumer interests. If the regulator fails to thwart such moves, the consumers go to court. The court finally decides whether these mergers are detracting from the competition in the market. If they do, then the mergers are cancelled.

If the competition is not affected, then approval is given. There are three major objectives behind the merging of two banks -- one, synergy; two, to expand the partnership marketing; and three, rebranding.

Synergy means making two plus two add up to more than four. The horsepower of a four-wheel car is more than double that of a two-wheel cycle. This synergy is used to expand market scope. One bank's technology may be better while another bank has more branches and human resources. Their merger is a marriage made in heaven. Together they enjoy economies of scale.

Such a merged bank can rebrand and create excitement among the clients. For example, the tech company Dell and EMC merged to create Dell Technologies. The oil and gas company Mobil-Exxon is an example of a massive merger. In 2009 the Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch.

The recent bank merging moves made in Bangladesh can in no way be compared to these initiatives. It is being said that they are voluntarily merging, but digging a little deeper it will be seen that Bangladesh Bank has ordered the slightly troubled banks to accept a rotten apple as a fresh orange.