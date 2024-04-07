Bank sector collapse, share market crash orchestrated by the same group

Prothom Alo :

The process of merging banks has begun. Padma has been merged with Exim Bank. Other mergers are heard to be in the pipeline. For example, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank is being merged with Bangladesh Krishi Bank, BDL with Sonali Bank. Will this decision to merge banks retrieve the banking sector from the existing crisis?

Mustafa Kamal Mujeri: It is not correct that the weaknesses in the banking sector will be eliminated if weak banks are merged with strong banks. There are specific reasons behind banks becoming weak. Simply merging weak banks with strong banks without eradicating those reasons is not the answer. One of the major reasons behind a bank falling weak is the lack of good governance. It is because there is no good governance that the default loans have accumulated and reached this extreme level. Our banks have been rendered weak because of the lack of good governance and also because of default loans.

There is talk of merging the government sector banks -- Sonali Bank with BDL, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank with Bangladesh Krishi Bank. It is being said that the bad loans of these banks will be handed over to an asset management firm. On paper it may then seem that the bad loans have decreased, but these banks loans will simply continue to increase unless good governance can be established. Bad loans have accumulated down the years in our banks.

The thing is, those with bad loans are mostly willful loan defaulters. The weaknesses in our banks will not be fixed by merely merging the weak ones with the stronger banks. If the banks are merged without ensuring good governance, in the coming days it will be seen that the bad loans have simply piled up all over again. Certain groups are using the banks in their own interests. Unless we can strongly smash the culture of cronyism at the roots, the problems will not be solved either by mergers or by handing over the bad loans to asset management companies. The problems will simply intensify in the future.