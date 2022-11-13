'Cronyism has led to the present crisis'

The biggest crisis that has emerged in the country's economy is the price of the dollar and the fall in reserves. The Bangladesh Bank governor recently admitted that our actually reserves are 26 billion dollars. The reserves are kept to meet emergency requirements or other needs. We have arrived at this situation because we had been caught up in vortex truth and lies all these days. We acted as if we had endless reserves and used these reserves here and there.

There was a similar mindset in the case of mega projects. We did not assess your actual capacity. We were in such a flurry of confusion, that we spent much more money on the project than required. We are so blinded in the belief of being an economic role model that we forgot all about reality. If we lived in an actual democratic society and state, where there was space to speak out the truth, then perhaps the situation would not be so. We are in this situation because of the lack of democracy. From the grassroots to the highest policy-making level, everything was seen as rosy and good. That was not the reality.