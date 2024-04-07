Bangladesh Bank’s new ‘gift’ for loan defaulters

Bangladesh Bank on the one hand sees high default loans as a major threat to the financial sector, on the other hand has adopted a policy of giving more concessions to loan defaulters. It will be considered as a new 'gift' for them before Eid.

According to a Bangladesh Bank notification, if one institution of a business group defaults on a loan, other institutions of the group can take loans and will not be considered defaulters. But the bank will see whether the institution is a willful defaulter, or has defaulted due to rational reasons and give final approval considering this factor. This opportunity was extended to the defaulter customers by amending Bank Company Act in July last year.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) or defaulted loans in the banking sector reached an all-time high at Tk 1.45 trillion (145,633 crore) in December 2023, which accounted for 9 per cent of all outstanding loans. The NPL was slightly more than Tk 224.8 billion when Awami League assumed power in 2009. That means, the defaulted loan has increased six and half fold in the last 15 years. According to BB, the amount of bad loans in the country including suspended, written-off and rescheduled ones is almost Tk 3 trillion.

