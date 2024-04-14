Will the irregularities and corruption in the banking sector merge too?

Secondly, the guidelines state that to ensure stability of the banking sector in public interest, Bangladesh Bank will provide all sort of policy assistance to the acquired banks, granting exemptions for a certain period of time in maintaining minimum capital, cash reserve ration, statutory liquidity ratio, net stable funding ratio, etc; the accumulated losses of the handed over company will be given scope for adjustment as a goodwill gesture; providing liquidity facilities on priority basis; providing cash assistance by purchasing long-term bonds; issuing shares, perpetual bonds and sub-ordinated bonds to increase capital, etc. So the owners and directors of the acquired banks are benefitted in all sorts of ways. The directors are given impunity and can return to the board after five years. So what guarantee is there that there will be no secret behind-the-scene deals to give the owners of the handed-over banks the scope to run the banks again after a certain time?

Thirdly, while the risk of the default loans of the weak banks and other liabilities are acknowledged, there are no specified guidelines of how these risks will be absolved after the mergers.

The guideline only mentions that it must be ensured that the loans of the handed over banks are not sent into default and that necessary initiatives must be taken to this end.

The question is, why will the management of a private bank want to take on the liabilities of huge default loans? Will simply forming a separate unit to recover the default loans be the answer? Sonali Bank or Krishi Bank can't recover their own default loans properly, how will they recover the default loans of BDBL or RAKUB?