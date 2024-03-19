BDBL still struggling 14 years after merger

The amount of deposits at the bank stood at Tk 28.31 billion in 2018, which dropped to Tk 24.21 billion in 2020. Deposits increased to Tk 29 billion in 2021, Tk 29.14 billion in 2022 and Tk 30 billion in 2023.

The loan outstanding stood at Tk 19.30 in 2018, which rose to Tk 21.29 billion in 2020, Tk 28.13 in 2021 and Tk 24.79 billion in 2022. The loan outstanding, however, fell slightly to Tk 23.13 billion.

The amount of defaulted loans stood at Tk 8.89 billion, which was 46 per cent of total loans. Defaulted loans rose to Tk 9.82 billion or 42 per cent of total loans in 2023. BDBL has tried to overcome such a dire state, but could not make it. There were 44 branches of the bank in 2018, which has increased to 50 now.

Sources said BDBL earned Tk 390 million in net interest, Tk 750 billion from capital markets and about Tk 200 million from building rents in 2022. The banks owns several multi-storied buildings in Dhaka’s Motijheel and Karwan Bazar, Chattogram and Khulna, as well as a total of 27 bighas of land in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Jhenaidah and Rajshahi. BDBL has two subsidiaries -- BDBL Investment Services Limited (BISL) and BDBL Securities Limited – to trade in stock markets.