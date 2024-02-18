Merging weak banks with strong banks is not easy

Prothom Alo :

Bangladesh Bank itself has said that the banking sector is in dire straits. It has spoken about drawing up a roadmap to lessen default loans and bring down to zero the number of loans taken under false names and pretexts. How successful do you think this will be?

Salehuddin Ahmed: Bangladesh Bank has put forward a roadmap with 17 initiatives to resolve the crisis in the banking sector, 11 aimed at lessening default loans and 6 to establish good governance. Default loans have reached alarming proportions. The state-owned banks and specialised banks are in a pitiful condition in this regard. Some private banks too are in a very weak state. It will be very difficult to meet the target of reducing the overall default loans by 2026.

From after 2009, according to Bangladesh bank records, defaults loans have increased from Tk 180 billion to Tk 1,450 billion. Simply coming up with a roadmap without addressing the cause of the default loan increase is not enough to resolve matters. Default loans and good governance are intricately linked. So if all 17 initiatives are not taken up in a coordinated matter, there is little chance of these succeeding.

Another significant matter is that over the past one and a half decades, flowed policies and strategies have led to the present problems. These must be fixed, not just remaining limited to the 17 initiatives.