Bankers meet: Advice to merge weak banks

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder mentioned in the meeting that 40 out of 61 banks in the country are in good condition, said the sources. Of the remaining, some 8-10 banks could merge with others. For this, he advised MDs of better performing and weak banks to initiate discussions among themselves.

After the meeting, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD of Mutual Trust Bank, told the newspersons that there is no alternative to start reforming the banking sector.

As per the existing policy, business scope of weaker banks will be restricted from March in 2025 based on the current year’s financial data. The merger or acquisition process will begin then. The weaker banks will be identified based on their capital adequacy, high non-performing loans, liquidity and good governance.

Meanwhile, after the suggestion of the governor, the question has arisen among the bankers as to why the good banks will take over the responsibilities of the weak banks. This might lead to the decline in financial indicators of the good banks, they fear.