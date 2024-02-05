Central bank's roadmap for banking sector reforms
Bangladesh Bank has unveiled a roadmap aimed at addressing the prevailing issues within the country's banking sector. This comprehensive plan integrates many of the reforms advocated for within the banking industry over the years.
The approval for this roadmap was given during a recent board of directors meeting held on Sunday. During a subsequent press conference, Deputy Governor Abu Farah Naser of the central bank provided detailed insights into the roadmap. Central bank sources indicate that prior to its public announcement, the roadmap had received high-level approval from the government.
The roadmap comprises action plans targeting 17 key issues. Among these, five are deemed particularly significant. They include the reduction of defaulted loans, the prevention of anonymous loans and fraudulent activities, the establishment of mechanisms for appointing competent directors, the appointment of qualified independent directors, and the consolidation of weaker banks through mergers with stronger ones.
The issue of defaulted loans has exacerbated over time. In 2009, defaulted loans stood at approximately Tk 225 billion, but they have since skyrocketed to exceed Tk 1.55 trillion
Bangladesh Bank has outlined three primary goals as part of its roadmap for reforming the banking sector: 1. To reduce the overall non-performing loans (NPLs) of banks to below 8 per cent, which currently stand at just under 10 per cent. 2. To lower the NPLs of state-owned banks to 10 per cent and those of private banks to 5 per cent, which presently hover around 22 per cent and 7 per cent respectively. 3. To ensure robust governance within the banking sector, aiming to eliminate over-lending, anonymous lending, and fraudulent loan disbursement.
The deadline set by Bangladesh Bank to achieve these targets is 30 June, 2026. Deputy Governor Abu Farah Naser conveyed this during the press conference, emphasising that subsequent actions will align with the outlined roadmap.
While stakeholders who have long voiced concerns about governance issues in the banking sector have welcomed Bangladesh Bank's roadmap, some remain skeptical. They assert that measures should be taken to address issues related to businessmen closely linked to the government. The extent to which Bangladesh Bank can address these concerns remains to be seen in the forthcoming days.
Context of the roadmap
During the past three terms of the Awami League government, the banking sector in Bangladesh has faced significant criticism. Bangladesh Bank has come under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in various controversial practices, including granting banking licenses based on political affiliations, permitting unscrupulous individuals to assume positions as bank directors, allowing certain groups to exert undue influence over banks, and engaging in arbitrary irregularities such as appointing family members and relatives to key positions within banks. Moreover, concerns have been raised about the issuance of anonymous loans and other questionable practices.
However, insiders within the banking sector estimate that the actual amount of defaulted loans could be as high as Tk 4 trillion. If anonymous loans are taken into account, this figure could climb to Tk 6 trillion.
The country's economy currently faces significant challenges, and economists have emphasized the need for substantial reforms within the banking sector to address the crisis.
In the Awami League's election manifesto for this year, the party pledged to establish discipline within the financial sector, combat financial crimes, curb the repeated rescheduling of defaulted loans, and ensure the independence of commercial banks.
The subsequent unveiling of Bangladesh Bank's roadmap appears to be a step towards fulfilling these promises and addressing the pressing issues within the banking sector.
