Central bank's roadmap for banking sector reforms

Bangladesh Bank has unveiled a roadmap aimed at addressing the prevailing issues within the country's banking sector. This comprehensive plan integrates many of the reforms advocated for within the banking industry over the years.

The approval for this roadmap was given during a recent board of directors meeting held on Sunday. During a subsequent press conference, Deputy Governor Abu Farah Naser of the central bank provided detailed insights into the roadmap. Central bank sources indicate that prior to its public announcement, the roadmap had received high-level approval from the government.

The roadmap comprises action plans targeting 17 key issues. Among these, five are deemed particularly significant. They include the reduction of defaulted loans, the prevention of anonymous loans and fraudulent activities, the establishment of mechanisms for appointing competent directors, the appointment of qualified independent directors, and the consolidation of weaker banks through mergers with stronger ones.