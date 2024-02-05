Work on bank mergers should start soon

Talks on reform in the banking sector started late following the announcement of mergers of weak banks, and Bangladesh Bank itself began the talks. Bank top executives have been told by the regulatory agency to initiate the merger talks.

People from various levels of the government delivered political speeches on the ‘strong banking sector’ several years ago. No attention was paid to economists’ advice on reforms in the banking sector. Now when the central bank itself is advocating reforms, the question arises of what have they been doing this long. Some even question how much reforms will be possible in the banking sector by the central bank.

At the bankers' meeting on 1 February, Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder mentioned that 40 of 61 banks in the country are in good condition. Of the remaining, some 8-10 banks could merge with others. For this, he advised managing directors of better-performing and weak banks to initiate discussions among themselves.