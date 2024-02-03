Reforms in banking sector are urgent

According to the Bangladesh Bank sources, 40 out of 61 banks in the country are performing better. Of the remaining, some 8-10 banks could merge with others. For this, he advised MDs of better-performing and weak banks to initiate discussions among themselves.

The governor suggested this on the day when Padma Bank chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat reportedly resigned from the bank. Before that, the board of directors of the National Bank was also dissolved several days ago due to an internal feud in the board. Bangladesh Bank also had to issue bonds to keep Shariah-based banks alive.

A chaotic situation prevails in the banking sector due to irregularities, mismanagement and anarchy for long. Several studies found not only the defaulted loans are rising billions of taka are also being plundered from the banking sector.