Liquidity management: Banks fight cash crunch now 

Simultaneously, banks are incurring extra expenses to purchase dollars. Two years ago, it cost Tk 85 to buy a dollar; now, the official rate is Tk 110, and in some cases, banks have to spend Tk 123. The immediate recovery of this money from customers is proving challenging for the banks.

After reviewing various financial data from the central bank and commercial banks, it has been found that the country's banks need to borrow an average of 200 billion from the Bangladesh Bank every day to address the liquidity situation.

These loans are for durations of 1, 7, and 14 days. Several well-known banks are now seeking funds from the central bank to address the shortfall in their cash reserve ratio (CRR).

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Salehuddin Ahmed commented on the situation, stating, “The government's low revenue collection is leading to borrowing at high interest rates through treasury bills and bonds. To address this, the government needs to reduce costs and refrain from initiating new projects."

He further said, “Government projects often act like money-making machines, leading to significant wastage. It is crucial to keep the interest rates on treasury bills and bonds lower than those on deposits. Additionally, the policy of reducing interest rates on savings certificates was a mistake. Offering loan waivers to defaulters is an unsustainable policy. Implementing these changes will help rectify the liquidity situation.”