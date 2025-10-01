How 5 Islamic banks will be merged

A roadmap has been prepared for the merger of five Islamic banks that are on the path to integration. The entire process will be completed step by step following the roadmap. A project office will also be set up at the Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel.

The merger process of the five banks will be carried out from this project office. After the process is completed, these five banks will combine to launch a new government-owned bank named United Islami Bank.

This information comes from sources at Bangladesh Bank.

According to the Bangladesh Bank roadmap, the proposal to merge the five banks and form a new bank could be presented for final approval by the government at a meeting of the Advisory Council of the caretaker government at the beginning of October.

After the council’s approval, Bangladesh Bank will issue a gazette notification regarding the merger. Then the integration process will begin step by step.

The five banks selected for the merger initiative by Bangladesh Bank are: First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank, and EXIM Bank.

Among these, First Security Islami Bank, Union Bank, Global Islami Bank, and Social Islami Bank were controlled by the S Alam Group. EXIM Bank was under the control of Nassa Group chairman Nazrul Islam Majumder.