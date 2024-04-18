Sweet Diplomacy: US Ambassador celebrates Cinnabon’s Arrival in Bangladesh with Bun-Buying Bonanza!

“Ambassadors often find themselves in sticky situations, but this is one I welcome joining in!” remarked ambassador Peter Haas, his eyes gleaming with anticipation as he ordered lots of iconic swirls of Cinnabon's signature treats.

The ambassador’s presence at the launch underscored more than just a culinary affair -- it marked a significant stride in strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and Bangladesh.

"Cinnabon’s expansion into this market not only tantalises taste buds but also bolsters our trade and investment relationship," he remarked, his smile as warm as the gooey centers of the freshly baked buns.