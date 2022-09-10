US embassy spokesperson’s love for ‘fuchka’

He is new to Bangladesh and had heard a lot about Bangladeshi fuchka. His interest in this local street food grew more as fuchka made it to the CNN Travel list of 50 best street food of Asia.
A video posted on the official Facebook and Twitter accounts of the US Embassy features him talking about his enthusiasm about fuchka in fluent Bangla. Later he was seen happily devouring a complete plateful of fuchka.
Putting a fuchka in his mouth, he instantly praised this mouthwatering Bangladeshi snack in Bangla. His tweet has been the talk of the town since then.