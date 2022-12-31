Dhaka intl trade fair 2023 begins tomorrow

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi informed this while addressing a press briefing at the Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Center today on the eve of the formal inauguration of the fair.

He said although the fair venue is a bit far, but it has created a buzz among the participants and the probable visitors.

Tipu said through this fair, the local companies and entrepreneurs would be able to showcase their products before the local and foreign buyers while the main goal of the fair is also to showcase local products before the international market.

"Our exports are increasing every year due to improved quality while the exports surpassed the targets last year," he added.