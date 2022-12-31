Dhaka intl trade fair 2023 begins tomorrow

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi informed this while addressing a press briefing at the Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Center today on the eve of the formal inauguration of the fair.
He said although the fair venue is a bit far, but it has created a buzz among the participants and the probable visitors.
Tipu said through this fair, the local companies and entrepreneurs would be able to showcase their products before the local and foreign buyers while the main goal of the fair is also to showcase local products before the international market.
"Our exports are increasing every year due to improved quality while the exports surpassed the targets last year," he added.
The commerce minister mentioned that the DITF plays an important role in local and foreign trade adding that spot export orders of Taka 2 billion were made in the last edition of the fair.
He said that special initiatives have been taken to boost export of 10 items apart from the RMG as ICT is a very potential product and its export can reach up to $4 to $5 billion annually in shortest possible time.
Answering to a question, Tipu said that measures have been taken so that the standards of food is maintained at the stalls side by side there is no excess pricing of food staffs. Besides, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will conduct drives in this regard.
He said the members of the law enforcement agencies will be in sufficient numbers so that there is due security on the roads to and from the fair venue while there will be shuttle bus service.
The commerce minister said initially some 70 BRTC buses will ply to and from Kuril Biswa Road to the fair venue while the number of such buses would be increased as per the need. The bus fare has been fixed at Taka 35.
The fair will remain open every day from 10:00am to 9:00pm while the fair will remain open till 10:00 pm in holidays. The entry fee for the adults have been fixed at Taka 40 while that of the minors at Taka 20. There will be scope for availing 50 per cent discount if anyone buys tickets online. Besides, there will be vehicle parking facility for some 1,000 cars.
This edition of the fair will feature some 351 local and foreign stalls, pavilions and mini pavilions up from the previous year's tally of 225.
Allotments of the stalls and pavilions have already been completed while the allotted organizations and firms have also decorated those. Besides, the 300-feet road has been made ready for smooth communication.
Apart from the premier pavilions, premier mini pavilions, general stalls, food courts, mini stalls, premier stalls, there will also be a cafeteria where some 500 people can have food at a time.
Commerce ministry senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) vice chairman AHM Ahsan, and commerce ministry additional secretary (export) M Abdur Rahim were present, among others, on the occasion.