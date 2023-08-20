Why are money launderers leaving Singapore?

Unauthorised use of money or illegitimate use of money is a concern everywhere in the world. According to the United Nations, the amount of illegal money in the world ranges from USD 800 billion to USD 2 trillion, which is 2 to 5 per cent of total GDP of the world. One billion equals 1000 million while one thousand billion makes a trillion. Meanwhile, money in offshore accounts in Singapore is manifold compared to the country’s economy. According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Singapore’s GDP is USD 486 billion while the country manages wealth worth USD 4 trillion, 80 per cent of the amount comes from outside the country.

Barack Obama in 2010 passed an important law in the United States titled ‘Foreign account tax compliance act (FATCA)’. The act was intended to stop tax evasion of US citizens. As per this act, any bank or financial institutions that are not US-based are also bound to provide information about the bank account of any US citizens. No one would be eligible to do business with the US if they do not comply with this. Many other countries made similar laws later. Meanwhile, G-20 members and 47 OIC member states in 2014 developed a ‘common reporting standard’ for automatic exchange of information to better fight tax evasion and ensure tax compliance. It was enforced in 2017. Due to such activities, even Swiss Banks and others are being obliged to provide information. Moreover, banks around the world are being penalised big sums for harboring those who evade tax.