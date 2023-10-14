International Chamber of Commerce global chair Maria Fernanda Garza arrives in Dhaka

Maria Fernanda Garza, chair of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a three-day visit, reports UNB.

She is the Chair of ICC, HQ in Paris for a two-year term from 1 July, 2022 to 30 June, 2024.

She is also a part of the group of advisors and leaders of the B20 and the United Nations Internet Governance Forum.

During her stay in Dhaka, she will call on commerce minister Tipu Munshi, meet the FBCCI president and business leaders, and hold a meeting with ICC Bangladesh Executive Board members at ICC Bangladesh Secretariat.

Maria is a business leader, strong advocate of business ethics, and board member of several business organisations.