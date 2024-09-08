Inflation decreases by 1.17pc in August: BBS
The overall inflation has decreased by 1.17 per cent in August compared to July, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) report on Sunday.
The BBS data showed that the overall inflation was 11.66 per cent in July, and it went down 10.49 per cent in August.
Besides, food inflation came down to 11.36 per cent in August, which was 14.10 per cent in July.
On the other hand, non-food sector inflation picked up slightly. Inflation in this sector was 9.68 per cent in July, which increased slightly to 9.74 per cent in August.
Earlier in July, inflation was the highest in the last 13 years. Inflation crossed double digits during the month of student quota reform movement. Overall inflation rose to 11.66 per cent in that month. Overall inflation was 9.72 per cent last June.
On the other hand, food inflation rose to 14 per cent in July, the highest in last 13 years.
Earlier, the last highest food inflation was in April 2011 at 14.36 per cent. Since then, food inflation has never risen above 14 per cent.