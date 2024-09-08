Inflation decreases by 1.17pc in August: BBS

The overall inflation has decreased by 1.17 per cent in August compared to July, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) report on Sunday.

The BBS data showed that the overall inflation was 11.66 per cent in July, and it went down 10.49 per cent in August.

Besides, food inflation came down to 11.36 per cent in August, which was 14.10 per cent in July.

On the other hand, non-food sector inflation picked up slightly. Inflation in this sector was 9.68 per cent in July, which increased slightly to 9.74 per cent in August.