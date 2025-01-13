Imports surge ahead of Ramadan, concerns over market manipulation, dollars rate

Imports have increased significantly ahead of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, as traders have accelerated the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs). Compared to the previous six months, imports have risen for most essential items, ensuring there should be no major supply issues.

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) shared this with the Commerce Ministry after analysing demand, imports, LC data, and domestic production. Traders are confident that a supply shortage is unlikely, and global markets remain stable. However, concerns persist over the rising value of the US dollar, which could lead to price hikes.

Market experts warn that despite stable imports and adequate supplies, prices can still rise due to manipulation in the local market. They highlight the need for strict monitoring at every stage of the supply chain. In the past, factories have shut down under various pretexts, causing artificial shortages and driving up prices.

Analysts have also urged the government to ensure that duty exemptions on key products like edible oil and sugar benefit ordinary consumers.

Ramadan is expected to begin in the first week of March. LCs for Ramadan-related imports will continue to be opened until the last week of January, with wholesale sales of these products starting in February. Ahead of this, the Tariff Commission reviewed the market situation and submitted a report to the Ministry of Commerce on 9 January. The report revealed that from 1 July to 5 January of the current fiscal year (2024–25), the rate of LC openings for items like unrefined sugar, rice, lentils, chickpeas, and dates has increased compared to the same period last year.