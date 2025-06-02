Budget allocates Tk 4.05b for July Uprising martyrs, injured
The interim government has proposed an allocation of Tk 4.05 billion for the families of martyrs and those injured in the July Uprising in the national budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year.
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed unveiled the proposed national budget of Tk 7.90 lakh crore, marking his first budget presentation since his tenure as a central bank governor nearly a decade and a half ago.
While addressing the allocation, Salehuddin Ahmed said the fund is aimed at preserving the memory and history of the July Uprising, rehabilitating injured students and civilians, and institutionalising the ideals and spirit of the movement within national life.
He mentioned that the Department of July Uprising has already been established and initiatives are underway to transform Gonobhaban into the July Uprising Memorial Museum.
The finance adviser also confirmed that a policy guideline will soon be formulated to initiate the disbursement of allowances for the affected families. Efforts are currently in progress to ensure proper treatment and rehabilitation for the injured.
In his budget speech, Salehuddin Ahmed explained that this year’s budget size was deliberately kept restrained to reflect economic realities, with a focus on reducing the fiscal deficit. The new budget attempts to provide some relief to lower-income groups amid ongoing political unrest, he added.