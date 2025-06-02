Budget allocates Tk 4.05b for July Uprising martyrs, injured

The interim government has proposed an allocation of Tk 4.05 billion for the families of martyrs and those injured in the July Uprising in the national budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed unveiled the proposed national budget of Tk 7.90 lakh crore, marking his first budget presentation since his tenure as a central bank governor nearly a decade and a half ago.

While addressing the allocation, Salehuddin Ahmed said the fund is aimed at preserving the memory and history of the July Uprising, rehabilitating injured students and civilians, and institutionalising the ideals and spirit of the movement within national life.