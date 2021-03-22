Bangladesh at the centre of regional communication

For over a decade, various initiatives have been taken to enhance regional connectivity between Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan. In addition to increasing people to people communication, new routes have been introduced through river, road, railway and airways for easy freight transport.

Due to its geographical location, Bangladesh is at the centre of building this four-nation regional communication system. Bangladesh is being given priority in almost all routes - bilateral and multilateral.

Bangladesh has already provided transit and transshipment facilities though river routes and roads to the northeastern states of India. Chattogram port has also been opened to India for transportation of its goods. Discussions with India on increasing trade and commerce started after the present government came into power in the first term.