Bangladesh Bank issues revised agent banking guideline

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued a revised guideline titled "Prudential Guidelines for Agent Banking Operation in Bangladesh" aimed at taking the banking services to the doorsteps of the people, reports BSS.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of the central bank Thursday issued the revised guideline to ensure smooth operation of the agent banking activities.

As per the guideline, BB instructed banks to ensure two factor authentication (TFA) i.e., use of a photo ID, personal identification number (PIN), biometric fingerprint, or any other secret code or message during transactions.