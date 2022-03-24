Bangladesh is something special to Telenor: GP chairman

The coming 26 March will mark the 25 years of mobile operator Grameenphone in Bangladesh. On the eve of the platinum jubilee, Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup, chairman of Grameenphone’s governing body and head of Asia at Telenor, the mother company of Grameenphone, said Grammenphone is one of the best companies of Telenor. Bangladesh and Grameenphone is something special to Telenor.

He made these remarks while speaking to three newspersons at their office on 14 March. Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Grameenphone was also with him at the time.

Grameenphone started its operation in the country on 26 March 1997. It is atop the four mobile operators in the country in terms of number of users, revenue income and profit. Grameenphone has more than 830 million subscribers at present.