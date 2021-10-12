Bangladesh to be a big player in global cotton market

Bangladesh had global renown for producing cotton from the phuti karpas variety. Till the 1900s, this particular cotton yarn was used in weaving the world famous muslin. Although muslin became extinct long ago, Bangladesh has reemerged in the global cotton market in a different way. This year, Bangladesh, followed by China, has become the second largest importer of cotton.

In 2020-21 fiscal, Bangladesh imported 7.6 million bales of cotton, spending around Tk 250 billion (25,000 crore). A United Nations report, citing the import data, says that Bangladesh would become a major player in the global cotton market by 2030.