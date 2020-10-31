Bangladesh to rank 8th in remittance receiving: WB

World Bank has projected that Bangladesh will witness increased remittance inflow and will secure eighth position in the world in terms of inward remittance flow in 2020.

The Washington-based lending agency revealed the prediction in the report titled “COVID-19 Crisis Through a Migration Lens” published on 29 October.

According to the projection, two South Asian countries will see increase in remittance flow despite the pandemic.

Bangladesh will gain eight per cent more remittance this year, according to the report. The total remittance flow will be USD 20 billion, the World Bank projected.