Banks to operate for 3hrs for general transactions on 12-13 Apr

Banks will operate from 10:00am to 1:00pm for general transactions on 12-13 April. If necessary, they can remain open up to 3:00pm for execution of other required activities.

Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Sunday in this regard as follow-up of previous circular issued on 4 April, saying that all other instructions will remain unchanged given in the previous one, reports UNB.

Earlier, the central bank instructed banks to operate from 10:00am to 12:30pm for general transactions during the lockdown period from 5 to 11 April.







