BB allows banks to conduct CSR activities through Sena Kalyan Sangstha

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has allowed banks to conduct their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities through Sena Kalyan Sangstha.

"The deputy commissioner or NGO or MFI and bank can conduct special CSR activities under their own management as well as through the Sena Kalyan Sangstha.

In this case, the necessary activities can be taken by contacting the chairman's office of the Sena Kalyan Sangstha. Separate accounts need to be maintained for conducting special operations through the Sena Kalyan Sangstha," as per a BB circular issued on Monday.